LCII: LCI Industries
98.65 USD 0.75 (0.75%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LCII para hoje mudou para -0.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 98.41 e o mais alto foi 102.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LCI Industries. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LCII Notícias
Faixa diária
98.41 102.42
Faixa anual
72.31 129.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 99.40
- Open
- 99.85
- Bid
- 98.65
- Ask
- 98.95
- Low
- 98.41
- High
- 102.42
- Volume
- 373
- Mudança diária
- -0.75%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.72%
- Mudança anual
- -18.57%
