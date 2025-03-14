QuotesSections
Currencies / LCII
Back to US Stock Market

LCII: LCI Industries

98.69 USD 1.21 (1.21%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LCII exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.34 and at a high of 99.65.

Follow LCI Industries dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LCII News

Daily Range
98.34 99.65
Year Range
72.31 129.38
Previous Close
99.90
Open
99.58
Bid
98.69
Ask
98.99
Low
98.34
High
99.65
Volume
179
Daily Change
-1.21%
Month Change
-4.31%
6 Months Change
12.76%
Year Change
-18.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%