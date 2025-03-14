Currencies / LCII
LCII: LCI Industries
98.69 USD 1.21 (1.21%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LCII exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.34 and at a high of 99.65.
Follow LCI Industries dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LCII News
Daily Range
98.34 99.65
Year Range
72.31 129.38
- Previous Close
- 99.90
- Open
- 99.58
- Bid
- 98.69
- Ask
- 98.99
- Low
- 98.34
- High
- 99.65
- Volume
- 179
- Daily Change
- -1.21%
- Month Change
- -4.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.76%
- Year Change
- -18.54%
