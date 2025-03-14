CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LCII
LCII: LCI Industries

98.65 USD 0.75 (0.75%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LCII de hoy ha cambiado un -0.75%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 98.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 102.42.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de LCI Industries en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
98.41 102.42
Rango anual
72.31 129.38
Cierres anteriores
99.40
Open
99.85
Bid
98.65
Ask
98.95
Low
98.41
High
102.42
Volumen
373
Cambio diario
-0.75%
Cambio mensual
-4.35%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.72%
Cambio anual
-18.57%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B