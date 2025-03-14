QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LCII
LCII: LCI Industries

97.45 USD 1.71 (1.72%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LCII ha avuto una variazione del -1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 96.98 e ad un massimo di 99.36.

Segui le dinamiche di LCI Industries. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
96.98 99.36
Intervallo Annuale
72.31 129.38
Chiusura Precedente
99.16
Apertura
99.36
Bid
97.45
Ask
97.75
Minimo
96.98
Massimo
99.36
Volume
343
Variazione giornaliera
-1.72%
Variazione Mensile
-5.52%
Variazione Semestrale
11.35%
Variazione Annuale
-19.56%
