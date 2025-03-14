Valute / LCII
LCII: LCI Industries
97.45 USD 1.71 (1.72%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LCII ha avuto una variazione del -1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 96.98 e ad un massimo di 99.36.
Segui le dinamiche di LCI Industries. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
96.98 99.36
Intervallo Annuale
72.31 129.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 99.16
- Apertura
- 99.36
- Bid
- 97.45
- Ask
- 97.75
- Minimo
- 96.98
- Massimo
- 99.36
- Volume
- 343
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -19.56%
20 settembre, sabato