LCII: LCI Industries
99.16 USD 0.51 (0.52%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LCIIの今日の為替レートは、0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり98.36の安値と99.76の高値で取引されました。
LCI Industriesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
98.36 99.76
1年のレンジ
72.31 129.38
- 以前の終値
- 98.65
- 始値
- 99.54
- 買値
- 99.16
- 買値
- 99.46
- 安値
- 98.36
- 高値
- 99.76
- 出来高
- 310
- 1日の変化
- 0.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.30%
- 1年の変化
- -18.15%
