LCII: LCI Industries

97.45 USD 1.71 (1.72%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LCII fiyatı bugün -1.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 96.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 99.36 aralığında işlem gördü.

LCI Industries hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
96.98 99.36
Yıllık aralık
72.31 129.38
Önceki kapanış
99.16
Açılış
99.36
Satış
97.45
Alış
97.75
Düşük
96.98
Yüksek
99.36
Hacim
343
Günlük değişim
-1.72%
Aylık değişim
-5.52%
6 aylık değişim
11.35%
Yıllık değişim
-19.56%
21 Eylül, Pazar