Dövizler / LCII
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
LCII: LCI Industries
97.45 USD 1.71 (1.72%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LCII fiyatı bugün -1.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 96.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 99.36 aralığında işlem gördü.
LCI Industries hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCII haberleri
- LCI Industries Remains A Strong Prospect As Future Growth Looms (NYSE:LCII)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- LCI Industries declares quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share
- LCI Industries stock price target raised to $85 from $80 at BMO Capital
- LCI Industries 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LCII)
- LCI Industries (LCII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- LCI Industries Q2 2025 slides: 5% revenue growth amid margin pressure from tariffs
- LCI (LCII) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- LCI Industries earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Adient (ADNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- LCI (LCII) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Now
- Will LCI (LCII) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- LCI Industries to Participate in Upcoming CJS Securities Conference
- Standard Motor Products Stock: The Ride Isn't Over (NYSE:SMP)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- LCI Industries to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- LCI Industries Announces Retirement of Director David Reed
- LCI Industries sets $300 million stock buyback, quarterly dividend
- ADT To Rally More Than 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - ADT (NYSE:ADT), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- History Says Shut Up And Buy: 12 Hyper-Growth Blue Chips To Buy Right Now
Günlük aralık
96.98 99.36
Yıllık aralık
72.31 129.38
- Önceki kapanış
- 99.16
- Açılış
- 99.36
- Satış
- 97.45
- Alış
- 97.75
- Düşük
- 96.98
- Yüksek
- 99.36
- Hacim
- 343
- Günlük değişim
- -1.72%
- Aylık değişim
- -5.52%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.35%
- Yıllık değişim
- -19.56%
21 Eylül, Pazar