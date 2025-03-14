Devises / LCII
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LCII: LCI Industries
97.45 USD 1.71 (1.72%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LCII a changé de -1.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 96.98 et à un maximum de 99.36.
Suivez la dynamique LCI Industries. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCII Nouvelles
- LCI Industries Remains A Strong Prospect As Future Growth Looms (NYSE:LCII)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- LCI Industries declares quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share
- LCI Industries stock price target raised to $85 from $80 at BMO Capital
- LCI Industries 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LCII)
- LCI Industries (LCII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- LCI Industries Q2 2025 slides: 5% revenue growth amid margin pressure from tariffs
- LCI (LCII) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- LCI Industries earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Adient (ADNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- LCI (LCII) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Now
- Will LCI (LCII) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- LCI Industries to Participate in Upcoming CJS Securities Conference
- Standard Motor Products Stock: The Ride Isn't Over (NYSE:SMP)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- LCI Industries to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- LCI Industries Announces Retirement of Director David Reed
- LCI Industries sets $300 million stock buyback, quarterly dividend
- ADT To Rally More Than 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - ADT (NYSE:ADT), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- History Says Shut Up And Buy: 12 Hyper-Growth Blue Chips To Buy Right Now
Range quotidien
96.98 99.36
Range Annuel
72.31 129.38
- Clôture Précédente
- 99.16
- Ouverture
- 99.36
- Bid
- 97.45
- Ask
- 97.75
- Plus Bas
- 96.98
- Plus Haut
- 99.36
- Volume
- 343
- Changement quotidien
- -1.72%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.52%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.35%
- Changement Annuel
- -19.56%
20 septembre, samedi