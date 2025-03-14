CotationsSections
Devises / LCII
Retour à Actions

LCII: LCI Industries

97.45 USD 1.71 (1.72%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de LCII a changé de -1.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 96.98 et à un maximum de 99.36.

Suivez la dynamique LCI Industries. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LCII Nouvelles

Range quotidien
96.98 99.36
Range Annuel
72.31 129.38
Clôture Précédente
99.16
Ouverture
99.36
Bid
97.45
Ask
97.75
Plus Bas
96.98
Plus Haut
99.36
Volume
343
Changement quotidien
-1.72%
Changement Mensuel
-5.52%
Changement à 6 Mois
11.35%
Changement Annuel
-19.56%
20 septembre, samedi