통화 / LCII
LCII: LCI Industries
97.45 USD 1.71 (1.72%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LCII 환율이 오늘 -1.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 96.98이고 고가는 99.36이었습니다.
LCI Industries 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCII News
일일 변동 비율
96.98 99.36
년간 변동
72.31 129.38
- 이전 종가
- 99.16
- 시가
- 99.36
- Bid
- 97.45
- Ask
- 97.75
- 저가
- 96.98
- 고가
- 99.36
- 볼륨
- 343
- 일일 변동
- -1.72%
- 월 변동
- -5.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.35%
- 년간 변동율
- -19.56%
