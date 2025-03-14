KurseKategorien
LCII: LCI Industries

99.16 USD 0.51 (0.52%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LCII hat sich für heute um 0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 98.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 99.76 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die LCI Industries-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LCII News

Tagesspanne
98.36 99.76
Jahresspanne
72.31 129.38
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
98.65
Eröffnung
99.54
Bid
99.16
Ask
99.46
Tief
98.36
Hoch
99.76
Volumen
310
Tagesänderung
0.52%
Monatsänderung
-3.86%
6-Monatsänderung
13.30%
Jahresänderung
-18.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K