LCII: LCI Industries
99.16 USD 0.51 (0.52%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LCII hat sich für heute um 0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 98.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 99.76 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die LCI Industries-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
98.36 99.76
Jahresspanne
72.31 129.38
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 98.65
- Eröffnung
- 99.54
- Bid
- 99.16
- Ask
- 99.46
- Tief
- 98.36
- Hoch
- 99.76
- Volumen
- 310
- Tagesänderung
- 0.52%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.86%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.30%
- Jahresänderung
- -18.15%
