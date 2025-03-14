货币 / LCII
LCII: LCI Industries
99.63 USD 0.23 (0.23%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LCII汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点99.26和高点100.43进行交易。
关注LCI Industries动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LCII新闻
日范围
99.26 100.43
年范围
72.31 129.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 99.40
- 开盘价
- 99.85
- 卖价
- 99.63
- 买价
- 99.93
- 最低价
- 99.26
- 最高价
- 100.43
- 交易量
- 73
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- -3.40%
- 6个月变化
- 13.84%
- 年变化
- -17.76%
