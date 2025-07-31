Moedas / GVA
GVA: Granite Construction Incorporated
107.60 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GVA para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 107.60 e o mais alto foi 107.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Granite Construction Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
107.60 107.72
Faixa anual
69.08 112.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 107.57
- Open
- 107.72
- Bid
- 107.60
- Ask
- 107.90
- Low
- 107.60
- High
- 107.72
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- 0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.66%
- Mudança anual
- 36.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh