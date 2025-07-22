货币 / GVA
GVA: Granite Construction Incorporated
108.93 USD 0.52 (0.48%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GVA汇率已更改0.48%。当日，交易品种以低点108.91和高点109.34进行交易。
关注Granite Construction Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
108.91 109.34
年范围
69.08 112.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 108.41
- 开盘价
- 109.15
- 卖价
- 108.93
- 买价
- 109.23
- 最低价
- 108.91
- 最高价
- 109.34
- 交易量
- 98
- 日变化
- 0.48%
- 月变化
- 2.65%
- 6个月变化
- 45.43%
- 年变化
- 37.82%
