QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GVA
Tornare a Azioni

GVA: Granite Construction Incorporated

110.08 USD 0.55 (0.50%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GVA ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.49 e ad un massimo di 110.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Granite Construction Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GVA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
108.49 110.22
Intervallo Annuale
69.08 112.16
Chiusura Precedente
109.53
Apertura
109.19
Bid
110.08
Ask
110.38
Minimo
108.49
Massimo
110.22
Volume
690
Variazione giornaliera
0.50%
Variazione Mensile
3.73%
Variazione Semestrale
46.97%
Variazione Annuale
39.27%
20 settembre, sabato