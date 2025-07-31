Valute / GVA
GVA: Granite Construction Incorporated
110.08 USD 0.55 (0.50%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GVA ha avuto una variazione del 0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.49 e ad un massimo di 110.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Granite Construction Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
108.49 110.22
Intervallo Annuale
69.08 112.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 109.53
- Apertura
- 109.19
- Bid
- 110.08
- Ask
- 110.38
- Minimo
- 108.49
- Massimo
- 110.22
- Volume
- 690
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 46.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.27%
20 settembre, sabato