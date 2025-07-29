CotizacionesSecciones
GVA: Granite Construction Incorporated

107.57 USD 0.84 (0.77%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GVA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 107.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 110.16.

Rango diario
107.50 110.16
Rango anual
69.08 112.16
Cierres anteriores
108.41
Open
109.08
Bid
107.57
Ask
107.87
Low
107.50
High
110.16
Volumen
758
Cambio diario
-0.77%
Cambio mensual
1.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
43.62%
Cambio anual
36.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B