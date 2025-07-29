Divisas / GVA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
GVA: Granite Construction Incorporated
107.57 USD 0.84 (0.77%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GVA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 107.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 110.16.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Granite Construction Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GVA News
- Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
- Granite declara dividendo trimestral de 0,13 dólares por acción
- Granite declara dividendo trimestral de $0.13 por acción
- Granite declares quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share
- Granite appoints infrastructure finance veteran Romer to board
- Tutor Perini Stock Up 29% in Past Month: Still a Buy or Hold?
- Can Higher-Margin Civil Projects Keep Lifting Tutor Perini's EPS?
- Granite Construction (GVA) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Is Granite Construction (GVA) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Granite Construction stock hits all-time high at 111.64 USD
- Granite subsidiary Layne awarded $13 million water well contract
- What Makes Granite Construction (GVA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Has Granite Construction (GVA) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Granite Construction Incorporated 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GVA)
- Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Granite Construction stock hits all-time high at 105.3 USD
- DA Davidson raises Granite Construction stock price target to $125
- Granite Construction Q2 2025 slides: Strategic acquisitions and record CAP fuel growth
- Granite (GVA) Q2 EPS Jumps 27%
- Granite expands with $710 million acquisition of two construction firms
- TPC to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy or Sell This Construction Stock?
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Granite secures $230 million in contracts for Nevada wastewater project
Rango diario
107.50 110.16
Rango anual
69.08 112.16
- Cierres anteriores
- 108.41
- Open
- 109.08
- Bid
- 107.57
- Ask
- 107.87
- Low
- 107.50
- High
- 110.16
- Volumen
- 758
- Cambio diario
- -0.77%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 43.62%
- Cambio anual
- 36.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B