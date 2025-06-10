Moedas / GGAL
GGAL: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla
29.56 USD 0.69 (2.28%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GGAL para hoje mudou para -2.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.42 e o mais alto foi 31.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GGAL Notícias
- Grupo Financiero Galicia: Prepare For Volatility As Argentina Faces Political Turmoil
- Galicia: The Sell-Off Created A Buying Opportunity As Long-Term Prospects Remain Strong
- Ações da GGAL caem 43% após alerta de sobrevalorização do InvestingPro
- GGAL Shares Drop 43% Following InvestingPro’s Overvaluation Warning
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Argentina markets to keep sliding after Milei’s drubbing in Buenos Aires vote
- Crunch time for Argentina as local elections this weekend represent referendum on Milei
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Supervielle: A Fwd P/E Of 4.87x Is Cheap Even With Its Sluggish Performance (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 2025 slides: Strong ROE amid Argentine recovery
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th
- Earnings call transcript: Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast significantly
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Grupo Galicia Stock: Buy The Dip To Play Argentina's Recovery (NASDAQ:GGAL)
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock?
- Argentine Banks: Volatility Is Not A Symptom Of Weakness, But Part Of The Ecosystem
- Turning Tides: EM Equities Are Surging In 2025
- Banco Macro: A Logical Pause After The Enthusiasm (NYSE:BMA)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia: Transition Year Puts The Stock In 'Wait And See' Mode
- ARGT ETF Advances In Line With Argentine Macroeconomic Stabilization (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by HSBC Bank plc
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by HSBC Bank plc
Faixa diária
29.42 31.12
Faixa anual
29.00 74.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.25
- Open
- 30.53
- Bid
- 29.56
- Ask
- 29.86
- Low
- 29.42
- High
- 31.12
- Volume
- 5.593 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.28%
- Mudança mensal
- -22.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -47.01%
- Mudança anual
- -29.50%
