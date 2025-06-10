货币 / GGAL
GGAL: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla
30.25 USD 1.07 (3.67%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GGAL汇率已更改3.67%。当日，交易品种以低点29.64和高点30.59进行交易。
关注Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GGAL新闻
日范围
29.64 30.59
年范围
29.00 74.01
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.18
- 开盘价
- 29.85
- 卖价
- 30.25
- 买价
- 30.55
- 最低价
- 29.64
- 最高价
- 30.59
- 交易量
- 4.413 K
- 日变化
- 3.67%
- 月变化
- -20.25%
- 6个月变化
- -45.77%
- 年变化
- -27.86%
