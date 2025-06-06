Currencies / GGAL
GGAL: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla
29.95 USD 0.77 (2.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GGAL exchange rate has changed by 2.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.68 and at a high of 30.59.
Follow Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GGAL News
- Grupo Financiero Galicia: Prepare For Volatility As Argentina Faces Political Turmoil
- Galicia: The Sell-Off Created A Buying Opportunity As Long-Term Prospects Remain Strong
- GGAL Shares Drop 43% Following InvestingPro’s Overvaluation Warning
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Argentina markets to keep sliding after Milei’s drubbing in Buenos Aires vote
- Crunch time for Argentina as local elections this weekend represent referendum on Milei
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Supervielle: A Fwd P/E Of 4.87x Is Cheap Even With Its Sluggish Performance (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 2025 slides: Strong ROE amid Argentine recovery
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th
- Earnings call transcript: Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast significantly
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Grupo Galicia Stock: Buy The Dip To Play Argentina's Recovery (NASDAQ:GGAL)
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock?
- Argentine Banks: Volatility Is Not A Symptom Of Weakness, But Part Of The Ecosystem
- Turning Tides: EM Equities Are Surging In 2025
- Banco Macro: A Logical Pause After The Enthusiasm (NYSE:BMA)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia: Transition Year Puts The Stock In 'Wait And See' Mode
- ARGT ETF Advances In Line With Argentine Macroeconomic Stabilization (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by HSBC Bank plc
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by HSBC Bank plc
- Galicia Stock: Strong On Fundamentals, Brutal On The Upside (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Daily Range
29.68 30.59
Year Range
29.00 74.01
- Previous Close
- 29.18
- Open
- 29.85
- Bid
- 29.95
- Ask
- 30.25
- Low
- 29.68
- High
- 30.59
- Volume
- 2.434 K
- Daily Change
- 2.64%
- Month Change
- -21.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -46.31%
- Year Change
- -28.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%