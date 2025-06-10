Währungen / GGAL
GGAL: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla
27.30 USD 2.26 (7.65%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GGAL hat sich für heute um -7.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GGAL News
- Grupo Financiero Galicia: Prepare For Volatility As Argentina Faces Political Turmoil
- Galicia: The Sell-Off Created A Buying Opportunity As Long-Term Prospects Remain Strong
- GGAL-Aktie bricht nach Überbewertungs-Warnung von InvestingPro um 43 % ein
- GGAL Shares Drop 43% Following InvestingPro’s Overvaluation Warning
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Argentina markets to keep sliding after Milei’s drubbing in Buenos Aires vote
- Crunch time for Argentina as local elections this weekend represent referendum on Milei
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Supervielle: A Fwd P/E Of 4.87x Is Cheap Even With Its Sluggish Performance (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 2025 slides: Strong ROE amid Argentine recovery
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th
- Earnings call transcript: Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast significantly
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Grupo Galicia Stock: Buy The Dip To Play Argentina's Recovery (NASDAQ:GGAL)
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock?
- Argentine Banks: Volatility Is Not A Symptom Of Weakness, But Part Of The Ecosystem
- Turning Tides: EM Equities Are Surging In 2025
- Banco Macro: A Logical Pause After The Enthusiasm (NYSE:BMA)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia: Transition Year Puts The Stock In 'Wait And See' Mode
- ARGT ETF Advances In Line With Argentine Macroeconomic Stabilization (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by HSBC Bank plc
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by HSBC Bank plc
Tagesspanne
26.70 29.42
Jahresspanne
26.70 74.01
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 29.56
- Eröffnung
- 29.40
- Bid
- 27.30
- Ask
- 27.60
- Tief
- 26.70
- Hoch
- 29.42
- Volumen
- 14.986 K
- Tagesänderung
- -7.65%
- Monatsänderung
- -28.03%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -51.06%
- Jahresänderung
- -34.89%
