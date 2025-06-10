KurseKategorien
Währungen / GGAL
GGAL: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla

27.30 USD 2.26 (7.65%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GGAL hat sich für heute um -7.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.70 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.42 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
26.70 29.42
Jahresspanne
26.70 74.01
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
29.56
Eröffnung
29.40
Bid
27.30
Ask
27.60
Tief
26.70
Hoch
29.42
Volumen
14.986 K
Tagesänderung
-7.65%
Monatsänderung
-28.03%
6-Monatsänderung
-51.06%
Jahresänderung
-34.89%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K