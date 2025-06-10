通貨 / GGAL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GGAL: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla
27.30 USD 2.26 (7.65%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GGALの今日の為替レートは、-7.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.70の安値と29.42の高値で取引されました。
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Claダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GGAL News
- Grupo Financiero Galicia: Prepare For Volatility As Argentina Faces Political Turmoil
- Galicia: The Sell-Off Created A Buying Opportunity As Long-Term Prospects Remain Strong
- InvestingProの過大評価警告後、GGALの株価が43%下落
- GGAL Shares Drop 43% Following InvestingPro’s Overvaluation Warning
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- New Fortress Energy Posts Q2 Loss, Joins Summit Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - CNFinance Hldgs (NYSE:CNF), Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN)
- Argentina markets to keep sliding after Milei’s drubbing in Buenos Aires vote
- Crunch time for Argentina as local elections this weekend represent referendum on Milei
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Supervielle: A Fwd P/E Of 4.87x Is Cheap Even With Its Sluggish Performance (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 2025 slides: Strong ROE amid Argentine recovery
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 29th
- Earnings call transcript: Grupo Financiero Galicia Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast significantly
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Grupo Galicia Stock: Buy The Dip To Play Argentina's Recovery (NASDAQ:GGAL)
- ARGT ETF: Long-Term Rebuild, Short-Term Hesitation (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock?
- Argentine Banks: Volatility Is Not A Symptom Of Weakness, But Part Of The Ecosystem
- Turning Tides: EM Equities Are Surging In 2025
- Banco Macro: A Logical Pause After The Enthusiasm (NYSE:BMA)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia: Transition Year Puts The Stock In 'Wait And See' Mode
- ARGT ETF Advances In Line With Argentine Macroeconomic Stabilization (NYSEARCA:ARGT)
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by HSBC Bank plc
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares by HSBC Bank plc
1日のレンジ
26.70 29.42
1年のレンジ
26.70 74.01
- 以前の終値
- 29.56
- 始値
- 29.40
- 買値
- 27.30
- 買値
- 27.60
- 安値
- 26.70
- 高値
- 29.42
- 出来高
- 14.986 K
- 1日の変化
- -7.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -28.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -51.06%
- 1年の変化
- -34.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K