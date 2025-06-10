クォートセクション
通貨 / GGAL
株に戻る

GGAL: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Cla

27.30 USD 2.26 (7.65%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GGALの今日の為替レートは、-7.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.70の安値と29.42の高値で取引されました。

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - American Depositary Shares, Claダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GGAL News

1日のレンジ
26.70 29.42
1年のレンジ
26.70 74.01
以前の終値
29.56
始値
29.40
買値
27.30
買値
27.60
安値
26.70
高値
29.42
出来高
14.986 K
1日の変化
-7.65%
1ヶ月の変化
-28.03%
6ヶ月の変化
-51.06%
1年の変化
-34.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K