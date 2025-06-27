Moedas / FTXL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FTXL: First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
110.87 USD 0.09 (0.08%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTXL para hoje mudou para -0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 110.87 e o mais alto foi 110.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTXL Notícias
- Here's Why Semiconductor ETFs Are Hitting 52-Week Highs
- Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Semiconductor Investment Landscape: Demand Will Grow, But Cycles Define The Game (SMH)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Semiconductor Industry Updates: Hyperscalers Go Vertical And Policy Clouds Linger
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Is First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- U.S. Tariffs: The End Of The 90-Day Reprieve
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Everything You Need To Know As We Near The End Of The U.S. 90-Day Tariff Pause
- July 2025 Perspective
- Chart Of The Day: Big Tech Is So Back - Again
- Whispers Of Cuts, Roars Of Chips
Faixa diária
110.87 110.87
Faixa anual
59.97 112.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 110.96
- Open
- 110.87
- Bid
- 110.87
- Ask
- 111.17
- Low
- 110.87
- High
- 110.87
- Volume
- 1
- Mudança diária
- -0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 48.12%
- Mudança anual
- 18.97%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 0.800 milh
- Projeç.
- 0.692 milh
- Prév.
- 0.664 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 20.5%
- Projeç.
- 7.9%
- Prév.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- -0.607 milh
- Projeç.
- -2.631 milh
- Prév.
- -9.285 milh
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- 0.177 milh
- Projeç.
- -0.329 milh
- Prév.
- -0.296 milh
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.724%