FTXL: First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

110.96 USD 0.59 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTXL exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.89 and at a high of 112.26.

Follow First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
110.89 112.26
Year Range
59.97 112.26
Previous Close
111.55
Open
112.26
Bid
110.96
Ask
111.26
Low
110.89
High
112.26
Volume
22
Daily Change
-0.53%
Month Change
14.75%
6 Months Change
48.24%
Year Change
19.07%
