Currencies / FTXL
FTXL: First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
110.96 USD 0.59 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTXL exchange rate has changed by -0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 110.89 and at a high of 112.26.
Follow First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FTXL News
Daily Range
110.89 112.26
Year Range
59.97 112.26
- Previous Close
- 111.55
- Open
- 112.26
- Bid
- 110.96
- Ask
- 111.26
- Low
- 110.89
- High
- 112.26
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -0.53%
- Month Change
- 14.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.24%
- Year Change
- 19.07%
