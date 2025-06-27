Valute / FTXL
FTXL: First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
110.87 USD 0.09 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTXL ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.87 e ad un massimo di 110.87.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
110.87 110.87
Intervallo Annuale
59.97 112.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 110.96
- Apertura
- 110.87
- Bid
- 110.87
- Ask
- 111.17
- Minimo
- 110.87
- Massimo
- 110.87
- Volume
- 1
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 48.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.97%
