FTXL: First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
110.87 USD 0.09 (0.08%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FTXLの今日の為替レートは、-0.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.87の安値と110.87の高値で取引されました。
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
110.87 110.87
1年のレンジ
59.97 112.26
- 以前の終値
- 110.96
- 始値
- 110.87
- 買値
- 110.87
- 買値
- 111.17
- 安値
- 110.87
- 高値
- 110.87
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- -0.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 48.12%
- 1年の変化
- 18.97%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 0.800 M
- 期待
- 0.692 M
- 前
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 20.5%
- 期待
- 7.9%
- 前
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 実際
- -0.607 M
- 期待
- -2.631 M
- 前
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 実際
- 0.177 M
- 期待
- -0.329 M
- 前
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.724%