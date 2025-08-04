Moedas / FRPT
FRPT: Freshpet Inc
53.10 USD 0.32 (0.60%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FRPT para hoje mudou para -0.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.61 e o mais alto foi 53.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Freshpet Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FRPT Notícias
- Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Ações da Freshpet atingem mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 52,26
- Freshpet stock hits 52-week low at 52.26 USD
- Advogada-geral da Freshpet, Alexander, compra US$ 5.353 em ações da empresa
- Freshpet general counsel Alexander buys $5,353 in company stock
- Freshpet (FRPT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Chewy Stock Gets This Tail-Wagging News Ahead Of Earnings Report
- UBS lowers Freshpet stock price target to $48 on sales concerns
- 5 Stocks Cut in Half This Year That Can Bounce Back in September
- Freshpet stock hits 52-week low at $55.77 amid challenging year
- Why Freshpet Stock Was a Real Dog of a Stock Today
- Tesla Rises, Dr Pepper Tumbles Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- General Mills entry into fresh pet food market pressures Freshpet stock
- Freshpet stock hits 52-week low at 60.48 USD
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on Freshpet stock with Neutral rating
- These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Freshpet stock hits 52-week low at 62.26 USD
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Brian Holland lowers Freshpet stock price target to $101 at DA Davidson
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Freshpet After Q2 Earnings - Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)
- Benchmark lowers Freshpet stock price target to $95 on macro concerns
- Stifel maintains Buy rating on Freshpet stock despite lowered 2025 revenue guidance
- UBS reiterates Sell rating on Freshpet stock, citing growth concerns
- Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
52.61 53.94
Faixa anual
52.09 164.07
- Fechamento anterior
- 53.42
- Open
- 53.74
- Bid
- 53.10
- Ask
- 53.40
- Low
- 52.61
- High
- 53.94
- Volume
- 652
- Mudança diária
- -0.60%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -36.31%
- Mudança anual
- -61.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh