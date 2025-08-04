Valute / FRPT
FRPT: Freshpet Inc
51.40 USD 0.72 (1.38%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FRPT ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.94 e ad un massimo di 52.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Freshpet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.94 52.93
Intervallo Annuale
50.94 164.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.12
- Apertura
- 52.75
- Bid
- 51.40
- Ask
- 51.70
- Minimo
- 50.94
- Massimo
- 52.93
- Volume
- 4.102 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -38.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -62.59%
20 settembre, sabato