QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FRPT
Tornare a Azioni

FRPT: Freshpet Inc

51.40 USD 0.72 (1.38%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FRPT ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.94 e ad un massimo di 52.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Freshpet Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FRPT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.94 52.93
Intervallo Annuale
50.94 164.07
Chiusura Precedente
52.12
Apertura
52.75
Bid
51.40
Ask
51.70
Minimo
50.94
Massimo
52.93
Volume
4.102 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.38%
Variazione Mensile
-6.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-38.35%
Variazione Annuale
-62.59%
20 settembre, sabato