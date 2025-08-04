통화 / FRPT
FRPT: Freshpet Inc
51.40 USD 0.72 (1.38%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FRPT 환율이 오늘 -1.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 50.94이고 고가는 52.93이었습니다.
Freshpet Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
50.94 52.93
년간 변동
50.94 164.07
- 이전 종가
- 52.12
- 시가
- 52.75
- Bid
- 51.40
- Ask
- 51.70
- 저가
- 50.94
- 고가
- 52.93
- 볼륨
- 4.102 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.38%
- 월 변동
- -6.66%
- 6개월 변동
- -38.35%
- 년간 변동율
- -62.59%
