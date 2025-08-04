Währungen / FRPT
FRPT: Freshpet Inc
52.12 USD 1.30 (2.43%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FRPT hat sich für heute um -2.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.90 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Freshpet Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRPT News
Tagesspanne
51.90 53.94
Jahresspanne
51.90 164.07
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 53.42
- Eröffnung
- 53.74
- Bid
- 52.12
- Ask
- 52.42
- Tief
- 51.90
- Hoch
- 53.94
- Volumen
- 4.164 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.43%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.36%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -37.48%
- Jahresänderung
- -62.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K