FRPT: Freshpet Inc

52.12 USD 1.30 (2.43%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FRPT hat sich für heute um -2.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 51.90 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.94 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Freshpet Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
51.90 53.94
Jahresspanne
51.90 164.07
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
53.42
Eröffnung
53.74
Bid
52.12
Ask
52.42
Tief
51.90
Hoch
53.94
Volumen
4.164 K
Tagesänderung
-2.43%
Monatsänderung
-5.36%
6-Monatsänderung
-37.48%
Jahresänderung
-62.06%
