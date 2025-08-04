货币 / FRPT
FRPT: Freshpet Inc
55.14 USD 1.11 (2.05%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FRPT汇率已更改2.05%。当日，交易品种以低点53.77和高点55.14进行交易。
关注Freshpet Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FRPT新闻
- Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Freshpet股价触及52周新低，报52.26美元
- Freshpet stock hits 52-week low at 52.26 USD
- Freshpet总法律顾问Alexander购买价值$5,353的公司股票
- Freshpet general counsel Alexander buys $5,353 in company stock
- Freshpet (FRPT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Chewy Stock Gets This Tail-Wagging News Ahead Of Earnings Report
- UBS lowers Freshpet stock price target to $48 on sales concerns
- 5 Stocks Cut in Half This Year That Can Bounce Back in September
- Freshpet stock hits 52-week low at $55.77 amid challenging year
- Why Freshpet Stock Was a Real Dog of a Stock Today
- Tesla Rises, Dr Pepper Tumbles Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- General Mills entry into fresh pet food market pressures Freshpet stock
- Freshpet stock hits 52-week low at 60.48 USD
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on Freshpet stock with Neutral rating
- These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Freshpet stock hits 52-week low at 62.26 USD
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Brian Holland lowers Freshpet stock price target to $101 at DA Davidson
- These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Freshpet After Q2 Earnings - Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)
- Benchmark lowers Freshpet stock price target to $95 on macro concerns
- Stifel maintains Buy rating on Freshpet stock despite lowered 2025 revenue guidance
- UBS reiterates Sell rating on Freshpet stock, citing growth concerns
- Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
53.77 55.14
年范围
52.09 164.07
- 前一天收盘价
- 54.03
- 开盘价
- 53.77
- 卖价
- 55.14
- 买价
- 55.44
- 最低价
- 53.77
- 最高价
- 55.14
- 交易量
- 1.214 K
- 日变化
- 2.05%
- 月变化
- 0.13%
- 6个月变化
- -33.86%
- 年变化
- -59.86%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值