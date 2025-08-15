Moedas / DUK
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
121.07 USD 0.82 (0.68%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DUK para hoje mudou para 0.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 120.27 e o mais alto foi 121.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
120.27 121.50
Faixa anual
105.20 125.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 120.25
- Open
- 120.93
- Bid
- 121.07
- Ask
- 121.37
- Low
- 120.27
- High
- 121.50
- Volume
- 5.241 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.68%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.69%
- Mudança anual
- 4.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh