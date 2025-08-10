QuotesSections
Currencies / DUK
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)

121.58 USD 0.82 (0.67%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DUK exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.52 and at a high of 122.82.

Follow Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DUK News

Daily Range
121.52 122.82
Year Range
105.20 125.94
Previous Close
122.40
Open
122.67
Bid
121.58
Ask
121.88
Low
121.52
High
122.82
Volume
4.593 K
Daily Change
-0.67%
Month Change
-0.66%
6 Months Change
-0.27%
Year Change
5.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%