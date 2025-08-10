Currencies / DUK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
121.58 USD 0.82 (0.67%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DUK exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 121.52 and at a high of 122.82.
Follow Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DUK News
- How Does a Constructive Regulatory Framework Aid PPL's Growth?
- CEG Rises 62.3% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Vistra Trading at a Premium to Its Industry: How to Play the Stock?
- Duke Energy appoints Jeffrey Guldner to board of directors
- Can NextEra's Battery Storage Drive a Sustainable Clean Energy Future?
- Investors Heavily Search Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Here is What You Need to Know
- Can PPL's Solar Share Program Drive Both Growth & Customer Loyalty?
- Can VST's Free Cash Flow Thrust It Toward Further Long-Term Growth?
- NextEra Outperforms Industry Quarter to Date: How to Play the Stock?
- Can NEE's Investment in Smart Grid Ensure High-Quality Services?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a Trending Stock
- EQT: Olympus Acquisition And Data Center Boom Key For Secular Growth (NYSE:EQT)
- VST Stock Outperforms Industry in the Past Six Months: How to Play?
- Can NEE Stock's Diverse Generation Mix Boost Long-Term Growth Outlook?
- Can CEG's Diverse Power Generation Portfolio Aid Profitability?
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Can PPL's Diversified Fuel Mix Drive Growth & Decarbonization?
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Exelon to Invest $38B in Infrastructure Amid Changing Usage Patterns
- Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Nuclear Stocks Shine as Demand for Zero-Carbon Energy Accelerates
- $1B Railroad Acquisition You Have Never Heard Of: FTAI Infrastructure's Earning (FIP)
Daily Range
121.52 122.82
Year Range
105.20 125.94
- Previous Close
- 122.40
- Open
- 122.67
- Bid
- 121.58
- Ask
- 121.88
- Low
- 121.52
- High
- 122.82
- Volume
- 4.593 K
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- -0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.27%
- Year Change
- 5.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%