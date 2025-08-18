Divisas / DUK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
121.07 USD 0.82 (0.68%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DUK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 120.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 121.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DUK News
- Wall Street Analysts Think Duke Energy (DUK) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Duke Energy (DUK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- How Does a Constructive Regulatory Framework Aid PPL's Growth?
- CEG Rises 62.3% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Vistra Trading at a Premium to Its Industry: How to Play the Stock?
- Duke Energy nombra a Jeffrey Guldner para su consejo de administración
- Duke Energy nombra a Jeffrey Guldner para su junta directiva
- Duke Energy appoints Jeffrey Guldner to board of directors
- Can NextEra's Battery Storage Drive a Sustainable Clean Energy Future?
- Investors Heavily Search Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Here is What You Need to Know
- Can PPL's Solar Share Program Drive Both Growth & Customer Loyalty?
- Can VST's Free Cash Flow Thrust It Toward Further Long-Term Growth?
- NextEra Outperforms Industry Quarter to Date: How to Play the Stock?
- Can NEE's Investment in Smart Grid Ensure High-Quality Services?
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a Trending Stock
- EQT: Olympus Acquisition And Data Center Boom Key For Secular Growth (NYSE:EQT)
- VST Stock Outperforms Industry in the Past Six Months: How to Play?
- Can NEE Stock's Diverse Generation Mix Boost Long-Term Growth Outlook?
- Can CEG's Diverse Power Generation Portfolio Aid Profitability?
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- Can PPL's Diversified Fuel Mix Drive Growth & Decarbonization?
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
Rango diario
120.27 121.50
Rango anual
105.20 125.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 120.25
- Open
- 120.93
- Bid
- 121.07
- Ask
- 121.37
- Low
- 120.27
- High
- 121.50
- Volumen
- 4.410 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.68%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.69%
- Cambio anual
- 4.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B