DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)

121.07 USD 0.82 (0.68%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DUK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.68%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 120.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 121.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
120.27 121.50
Rango anual
105.20 125.94
Cierres anteriores
120.25
Open
120.93
Bid
121.07
Ask
121.37
Low
120.27
High
121.50
Volumen
4.410 K
Cambio diario
0.68%
Cambio mensual
-1.08%
Cambio a 6 meses
-0.69%
Cambio anual
4.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B