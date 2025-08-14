货币 / DUK
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
120.25 USD 2.15 (1.76%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DUK汇率已更改-1.76%。当日，交易品种以低点120.20和高点122.82进行交易。
关注Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
120.20 122.82
年范围
105.20 125.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 122.40
- 开盘价
- 122.67
- 卖价
- 120.25
- 买价
- 120.55
- 最低价
- 120.20
- 最高价
- 122.82
- 交易量
- 8.222 K
- 日变化
- -1.76%
- 月变化
- -1.75%
- 6个月变化
- -1.36%
- 年变化
- 4.28%
