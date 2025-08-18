Devises / DUK
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
121.07 USD 0.68 (0.56%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DUK a changé de 0.56% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 120.00 et à un maximum de 121.65.
Suivez la dynamique Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
120.00 121.65
Range Annuel
105.20 125.94
- Clôture Précédente
- 120.39
- Ouverture
- 120.66
- Bid
- 121.07
- Ask
- 121.37
- Plus Bas
- 120.00
- Plus Haut
- 121.65
- Volume
- 3.671 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.56%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.08%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.69%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.99%
20 septembre, samedi