Valute / DUK
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
121.07 USD 0.68 (0.56%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DUK ha avuto una variazione del 0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 120.00 e ad un massimo di 121.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
120.00 121.65
Intervallo Annuale
105.20 125.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 120.39
- Apertura
- 120.66
- Bid
- 121.07
- Ask
- 121.37
- Minimo
- 120.00
- Massimo
- 121.65
- Volume
- 3.671 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.99%
20 settembre, sabato