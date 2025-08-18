QuotazioniSezioni
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)

121.07 USD 0.68 (0.56%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DUK ha avuto una variazione del 0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 120.00 e ad un massimo di 121.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
120.00 121.65
Intervallo Annuale
105.20 125.94
Chiusura Precedente
120.39
Apertura
120.66
Bid
121.07
Ask
121.37
Minimo
120.00
Massimo
121.65
Volume
3.671 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.56%
Variazione Mensile
-1.08%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.69%
Variazione Annuale
4.99%
20 settembre, sabato