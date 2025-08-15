通貨 / DUK
DUK: Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)
120.39 USD 0.68 (0.56%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DUKの今日の為替レートは、-0.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり119.71の安値と121.12の高値で取引されました。
Duke Energy Corporation (Holding Company)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
