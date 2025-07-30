Moedas / DIN
DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc
24.30 USD 0.05 (0.21%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DIN para hoje mudou para -0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.15 e o mais alto foi 24.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dine Brands Global Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DIN Notícias
Faixa diária
23.15 24.34
Faixa anual
18.66 37.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.35
- Open
- 24.05
- Bid
- 24.30
- Ask
- 24.60
- Low
- 23.15
- High
- 24.34
- Volume
- 895
- Mudança diária
- -0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.36%
- Mudança anual
- -28.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh