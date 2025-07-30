통화 / DIN
DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc
23.02 USD 1.32 (5.42%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DIN 환율이 오늘 -5.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.96이고 고가는 23.98이었습니다.
Dine Brands Global Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
22.96 23.98
년간 변동
18.66 37.44
- 이전 종가
- 24.34
- 시가
- 23.82
- Bid
- 23.02
- Ask
- 23.32
- 저가
- 22.96
- 고가
- 23.98
- 볼륨
- 966
- 일일 변동
- -5.42%
- 월 변동
- -3.07%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.08%
- 년간 변동율
- -31.89%
20 9월, 토요일