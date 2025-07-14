Currencies / DIN
DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc
24.02 USD 0.61 (2.48%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DIN exchange rate has changed by -2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.57 and at a high of 24.58.
Follow Dine Brands Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DIN News
- IHOP launches $6 value menu nationwide in response to consumer demand
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- Dine Brands declares $0.51 quarterly dividend payable in October
- Why Cracker Barrel's Stock Popped Today
- Dine Brands: Pipeline Regrowth Possible With Early Stabilization And Dual-Branded Approach
- Applebee’s appoints new chief marketing and operations officers
- Dine Brands: Growing Earnings And Improving Operations Despite Q2 YoY Declines
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)
- Burger King makes major move fans will love after franchise bankruptcies
- Dine Brands stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating despite mixed earnings
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 11th
- First Watch Restaurant: Brunch Boom, Earnings On The Side (NASDAQ:FWRG)
- Applebee's hits first major milestone since 2023 after sales declines
- What's Going On With Dine Brands Stock Today? - Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)
- Compared to Estimates, Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Harley-Davidson appoints Arthur Starrs as CEO, Zeitz to retire in October
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Dine Brands: A Full Plate Of Potential At Applebee's (Earnings Preview) (NYSE:DIN)
- KeyBanc: Sentiment positive for YUM and SHAK, Investors warming up to CMG, MCD
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK)
- Dine Brands: A Classic Debt Vs. Value Battle (NYSE:DIN)
Daily Range
23.57 24.58
Year Range
18.66 37.44
- Previous Close
- 24.63
- Open
- 24.58
- Bid
- 24.02
- Ask
- 24.32
- Low
- 23.57
- High
- 24.58
- Volume
- 1.225 K
- Daily Change
- -2.48%
- Month Change
- 1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.17%
- Year Change
- -28.93%
