DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc

23.02 USD 1.32 (5.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DIN ha avuto una variazione del -5.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.96 e ad un massimo di 23.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Dine Brands Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.96 23.98
Intervallo Annuale
18.66 37.44
Chiusura Precedente
24.34
Apertura
23.82
Bid
23.02
Ask
23.32
Minimo
22.96
Massimo
23.98
Volume
966
Variazione giornaliera
-5.42%
Variazione Mensile
-3.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.08%
Variazione Annuale
-31.89%
21 settembre, domenica