Valute / DIN
DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc
23.02 USD 1.32 (5.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DIN ha avuto una variazione del -5.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.96 e ad un massimo di 23.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Dine Brands Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.96 23.98
Intervallo Annuale
18.66 37.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.34
- Apertura
- 23.82
- Bid
- 23.02
- Ask
- 23.32
- Minimo
- 22.96
- Massimo
- 23.98
- Volume
- 966
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.89%
21 settembre, domenica