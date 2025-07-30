クォートセクション
通貨 / DIN
DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc

24.34 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DINの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.15の安値と24.49の高値で取引されました。

Dine Brands Global Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.15 24.49
1年のレンジ
18.66 37.44
以前の終値
24.35
始値
24.05
買値
24.34
買値
24.64
安値
23.15
高値
24.49
出来高
1.758 K
1日の変化
-0.04%
1ヶ月の変化
2.48%
6ヶ月の変化
3.53%
1年の変化
-27.99%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K