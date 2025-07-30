通貨 / DIN
DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc
24.34 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DINの今日の為替レートは、-0.04%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.15の安値と24.49の高値で取引されました。
Dine Brands Global Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DIN News
- Olive Garden sees success with smaller, cheaper portions as diners try to save money
- ダイン・ブランズ・グローバル、最高会計責任者の退職と後任者を発表
- Dine Brands Global announces retirement of chief accounting officer and names successor
- Popular breakfast chain plans to solve a growing customer problem
- IHOP launches $6 value menu nationwide in response to consumer demand
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- Dine Brands declares $0.51 quarterly dividend payable in October
- Why Cracker Barrel's Stock Popped Today
- Dine Brands: Pipeline Regrowth Possible With Early Stabilization And Dual-Branded Approach
- Applebee’s appoints new chief marketing and operations officers
- Dine Brands: Growing Earnings And Improving Operations Despite Q2 YoY Declines
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)
- Burger King makes major move fans will love after franchise bankruptcies
- Dine Brands stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating despite mixed earnings
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 11th
- First Watch Restaurant: Brunch Boom, Earnings On The Side (NASDAQ:FWRG)
- Applebee's hits first major milestone since 2023 after sales declines
- What's Going On With Dine Brands Stock Today? - Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)
- Compared to Estimates, Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Harley-Davidson appoints Arthur Starrs as CEO, Zeitz to retire in October
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
1日のレンジ
23.15 24.49
1年のレンジ
18.66 37.44
- 以前の終値
- 24.35
- 始値
- 24.05
- 買値
- 24.34
- 買値
- 24.64
- 安値
- 23.15
- 高値
- 24.49
- 出来高
- 1.758 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.04%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.48%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.53%
- 1年の変化
- -27.99%
