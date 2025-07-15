货币 / DIN
DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc
24.23 USD 0.21 (0.87%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DIN汇率已更改0.87%。当日，交易品种以低点23.94和高点24.38进行交易。
关注Dine Brands Global Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIN新闻
- Popular breakfast chain plans to solve a growing customer problem
- IHOP launches $6 value menu nationwide in response to consumer demand
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Asymmetric Returns Expected To Persist If Recovery Holds (RRGB)
- Dine Brands declares $0.51 quarterly dividend payable in October
- Why Cracker Barrel's Stock Popped Today
- Dine Brands: Pipeline Regrowth Possible With Early Stabilization And Dual-Branded Approach
- Applebee’s appoints new chief marketing and operations officers
- Dine Brands: Growing Earnings And Improving Operations Despite Q2 YoY Declines
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)
- Burger King makes major move fans will love after franchise bankruptcies
- Dine Brands stock holds steady as Benchmark maintains rating despite mixed earnings
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 11th
- First Watch Restaurant: Brunch Boom, Earnings On The Side (NASDAQ:FWRG)
- Applebee's hits first major milestone since 2023 after sales declines
- What's Going On With Dine Brands Stock Today? - Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)
- Compared to Estimates, Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Harley-Davidson appoints Arthur Starrs as CEO, Zeitz to retire in October
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Dine Brands: A Full Plate Of Potential At Applebee's (Earnings Preview) (NYSE:DIN)
- KeyBanc: Sentiment positive for YUM and SHAK, Investors warming up to CMG, MCD
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK)
日范围
23.94 24.38
年范围
18.66 37.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.02
- 开盘价
- 24.18
- 卖价
- 24.23
- 买价
- 24.53
- 最低价
- 23.94
- 最高价
- 24.38
- 交易量
- 376
- 日变化
- 0.87%
- 月变化
- 2.02%
- 6个月变化
- 3.06%
- 年变化
- -28.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值