DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc

24.34 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DIN hat sich für heute um -0.04% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 24.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dine Brands Global Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

DIN News

Tagesspanne
23.15 24.49
Jahresspanne
18.66 37.44
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
24.35
Eröffnung
24.05
Bid
24.34
Ask
24.64
Tief
23.15
Hoch
24.49
Volumen
1.758 K
Tagesänderung
-0.04%
Monatsänderung
2.48%
6-Monatsänderung
3.53%
Jahresänderung
-27.99%
