DIN: Dine Brands Global Inc
24.34 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DIN hat sich für heute um -0.04% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 24.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dine Brands Global Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
23.15 24.49
Jahresspanne
18.66 37.44
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.35
- Eröffnung
- 24.05
- Bid
- 24.34
- Ask
- 24.64
- Tief
- 23.15
- Hoch
- 24.49
- Volumen
- 1.758 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.04%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.48%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.53%
- Jahresänderung
- -27.99%
