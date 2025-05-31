Moedas / DGRW
DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
88.93 USD 0.09 (0.10%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DGRW para hoje mudou para 0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 88.80 e o mais alto foi 89.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DGRW Notícias
Faixa diária
88.80 89.32
Faixa anual
69.84 89.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 88.84
- Open
- 89.00
- Bid
- 88.93
- Ask
- 89.23
- Low
- 88.80
- High
- 89.32
- Volume
- 1.214 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.57%
- Mudança anual
- 7.00%
