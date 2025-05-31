통화 / DGRW
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
89.14 USD 0.21 (0.24%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DGRW 환율이 오늘 0.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 88.76이고 고가는 89.24이었습니다.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DGRW News
- Is WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
- This 4 Fund Portfolio Gives You The Whole Shebang
- DGRO: Dividend ETF For Investors Approaching Retirement (NYSEARCA:DGRO)
- In Phase Or Out Of Sync? Staying The Course In Dividend Growth
- DGRW: The Quality-First Dividend ETF With Value And Defensive Edge (NASDAQ:DGRW)
- Myth-Busting The S&P 500 Index In 3 Charts
- QDEF: Dividend ETF With Little To Show (NYSEARCA:QDEF)
- VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You? (NYSEARCA:VTV)
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- Is WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Covered Call ETFs Are Smoking Dividend Growth ETFs
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- TDVG: This Dividend ETF Gets The Job Done But Outpaced By Peers (NYSEARCA:TDVG)
- CGDG: Global Dividend ETF With Income Growth Potential (NYSEARCA:CGDG)
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- DGRW Is a Popular Dividend ETF for Passive Income. But Is It the Best?
- DGRW: Outpaces Peer Dividend ETFs (NASDAQ:DGRW)
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- How To Clean Up Your Dividend Portfolio (Without Panic Or Regret)
- CGDV: Forget The Yield, This Active Dividend Value ETF Just Works (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- The Simple Path To Dividend Wealth (What I'm Buying)
일일 변동 비율
88.76 89.24
년간 변동
69.84 89.32
- 이전 종가
- 88.93
- 시가
- 89.05
- Bid
- 89.14
- Ask
- 89.44
- 저가
- 88.76
- 고가
- 89.24
- 볼륨
- 765
- 일일 변동
- 0.24%
- 월 변동
- 2.71%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.83%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.26%
20 9월, 토요일