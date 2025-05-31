Währungen / DGRW
DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
89.08 USD 0.15 (0.17%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DGRW hat sich für heute um 0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 88.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 89.15 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DGRW News
Tagesspanne
88.76 89.15
Jahresspanne
69.84 89.32
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 88.93
- Eröffnung
- 89.05
- Bid
- 89.08
- Ask
- 89.38
- Tief
- 88.76
- Hoch
- 89.15
- Volumen
- 621
- Tagesänderung
- 0.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.64%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.76%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K