货币 / DGRW
DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
89.14 USD 0.21 (0.24%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DGRW汇率已更改0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点88.76和高点89.24进行交易。
关注WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DGRW新闻
日范围
88.76 89.24
年范围
69.84 89.32
- 前一天收盘价
- 88.93
- 开盘价
- 89.05
- 卖价
- 89.14
- 买价
- 89.44
- 最低价
- 88.76
- 最高价
- 89.24
- 交易量
- 765
- 日变化
- 0.24%
- 月变化
- 2.71%
- 6个月变化
- 11.83%
- 年变化
- 7.26%
21 九月, 星期日