DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
89.14 USD 0.21 (0.24%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DGRW a changé de 0.24% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 88.76 et à un maximum de 89.24.
Suivez la dynamique WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
88.76 89.24
Range Annuel
69.84 89.32
- Clôture Précédente
- 88.93
- Ouverture
- 89.05
- Bid
- 89.14
- Ask
- 89.44
- Plus Bas
- 88.76
- Plus Haut
- 89.24
- Volume
- 765
- Changement quotidien
- 0.24%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.71%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 11.83%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.26%
20 septembre, samedi