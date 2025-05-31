QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DGRW
Tornare a Azioni

DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

89.14 USD 0.21 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DGRW ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.76 e ad un massimo di 89.24.

Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DGRW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
88.76 89.24
Intervallo Annuale
69.84 89.32
Chiusura Precedente
88.93
Apertura
89.05
Bid
89.14
Ask
89.44
Minimo
88.76
Massimo
89.24
Volume
765
Variazione giornaliera
0.24%
Variazione Mensile
2.71%
Variazione Semestrale
11.83%
Variazione Annuale
7.26%
21 settembre, domenica