Valute / DGRW
DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
89.14 USD 0.21 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DGRW ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.76 e ad un massimo di 89.24.
Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
88.76 89.24
Intervallo Annuale
69.84 89.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 88.93
- Apertura
- 89.05
- Bid
- 89.14
- Ask
- 89.44
- Minimo
- 88.76
- Massimo
- 89.24
- Volume
- 765
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.26%
21 settembre, domenica