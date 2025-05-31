Divisas / DGRW
DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
88.84 USD 0.10 (0.11%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DGRW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 88.33, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 89.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
88.33 89.29
Rango anual
69.84 89.29
- Cierres anteriores
- 88.74
- Open
- 88.87
- Bid
- 88.84
- Ask
- 89.14
- Low
- 88.33
- High
- 89.29
- Volumen
- 968
- Cambio diario
- 0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.45%
- Cambio anual
- 6.89%
