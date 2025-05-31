QuotesSections
DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

89.08 USD 0.15 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DGRW exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.76 and at a high of 89.15.

Follow WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
88.76 89.15
Year Range
69.84 89.32
Previous Close
88.93
Open
89.05
Bid
89.08
Ask
89.38
Low
88.76
High
89.15
Volume
621
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
2.64%
6 Months Change
11.76%
Year Change
7.18%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K