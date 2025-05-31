Currencies / DGRW
DGRW: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
89.08 USD 0.15 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DGRW exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.76 and at a high of 89.15.
Follow WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DGRW News
Daily Range
88.76 89.15
Year Range
69.84 89.32
- Previous Close
- 88.93
- Open
- 89.05
- Bid
- 89.08
- Ask
- 89.38
- Low
- 88.76
- High
- 89.15
- Volume
- 621
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 2.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.76%
- Year Change
- 7.18%
